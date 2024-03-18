Divergent Planning LLC Invests $771,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,292. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.14.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

