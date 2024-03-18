Divergent Planning LLC Has $61.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 29.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.85. 10,258,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.97. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.