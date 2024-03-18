Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.1% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after buying an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

