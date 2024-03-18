Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Lowered by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 13.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 330,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

