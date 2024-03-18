Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

DCOM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 202,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,504. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $704.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.