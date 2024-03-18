DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Williams Trading

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00. Williams Trading’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.