DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 703,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group
DHI Group Price Performance
NYSE DHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.22.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DHI Group Company Profile
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DHI Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.