DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 703,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,156,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Stories

