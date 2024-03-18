dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.16 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.16 million and $577,542.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00123464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,209,798 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99875042 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $574,273.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

