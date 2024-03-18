Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

