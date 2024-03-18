DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,648.7 days.

DeNA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of DNACF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. DeNA has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

