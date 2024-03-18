DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0003

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $18,331.85 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

