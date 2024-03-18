Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

