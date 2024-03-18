Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $104.66 and last traded at $105.83. 4,413,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,671,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,117,643 shares of company stock valued at $473,377,212. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

