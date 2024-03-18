DEI Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $193.60 million and $34.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00123779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.