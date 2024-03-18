Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 283,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 69,488 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.47.

The firm has a market cap of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

