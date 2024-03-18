Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.86. 586,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

