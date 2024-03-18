DataHighway (DHX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,432.45

DataHighway (DHX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $27,432.45 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.07691587 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $28,112.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

