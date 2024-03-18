Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates Underperform Rating for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $50.99.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
