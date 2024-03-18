DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 367,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

In other news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $397,043.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,842,625 shares in the company, valued at $66,372,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt sold 34,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $397,043.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,842,625 shares in the company, valued at $66,372,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $445,000 and have sold 2,816,886 shares valued at $31,011,780. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

