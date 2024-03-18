DA Davidson Lowers Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $4.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,039. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

