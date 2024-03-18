D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after buying an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $152.00 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.