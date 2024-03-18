D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.67. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 47,857 shares changing hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.