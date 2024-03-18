CV SHOTS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.91 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $7.91 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0004766 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

