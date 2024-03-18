Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $274.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

