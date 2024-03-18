CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

CTI Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get CTI Logistics alerts:

About CTI Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.