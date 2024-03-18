CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
CTI Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About CTI Logistics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CTI Logistics
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Miners Stopped Rising With Bitcoin Prices
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Large-Cap Stocks Buying Back Shares Aggressively
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Kohl’s Makes Steady Inventory Improvements. Will Buyers Step In?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.