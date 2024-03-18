CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.39. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,196. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
