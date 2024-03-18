CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CSPCY traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.39. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,196. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.17.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

