CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CRWD stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.06. 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,075. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.64 and its 200 day moving average is $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

