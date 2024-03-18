Cronos (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.71 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $23.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00094628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

