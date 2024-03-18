Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Up 1.8 %

Crocs stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

