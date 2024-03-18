Critical Contrast: Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Save Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Save Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save Foods has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 0.32% 3.67% 1.71% Save Foods -1,287.99% -119.54% -105.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Save Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.51 $48.00 million $0.10 156.90 Save Foods $390,000.00 5.35 -$5.74 million ($6.82) -0.21

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Save Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Save Foods

(Get Free Report)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.