Critical Analysis: BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) & Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BZAM and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BZAM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of BZAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BZAM and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -122.29% -39.86% -23.57% Nomura Research Institute 11.33% 20.58% 9.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BZAM and Nomura Research Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.19 -$27.31 million ($0.52) -0.08 Nomura Research Institute $5.12 billion 3.19 $564.67 million $0.99 27.80

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BZAM has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats BZAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily