Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Cricut has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $38,271,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,060,233 shares of company stock worth $23,517,901. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cricut by 38.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

