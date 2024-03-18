Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 411 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.02 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

