Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

