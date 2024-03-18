Crescent Sterling Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

