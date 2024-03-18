Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 439,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $443.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.