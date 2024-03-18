Creditcoin Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $282.18 million and approximately $43.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003569 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

