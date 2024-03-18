Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,943 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope ETF makes up 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 7.50% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 1,658.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Stock Performance

Inspire Global Hope ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

About Inspire Global Hope ETF

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

