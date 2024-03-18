Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 11,511 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

