Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 10,453 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.30. 7,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,944. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

