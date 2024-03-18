Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 746 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.87% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 225,657 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 788,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after purchasing an additional 744,710 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 186,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTBD remained flat at $20.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

