Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.33% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

JMEE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.02. 5,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,339. The company has a market cap of $961.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

