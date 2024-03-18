Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $761.14. The stock had a trading volume of 228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $723.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

