Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $6.66 Million in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.20% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 250,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,625. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

