Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.31. 204,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

