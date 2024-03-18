Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $3.44 Million Position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the period.

FLV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

