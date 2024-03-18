Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.