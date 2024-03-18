Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,582 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.11 on Monday, hitting $439.03. 8,483,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,466,398. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.04.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

