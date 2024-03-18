Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.07% from the stock’s current price.
Crane NXT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 257,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,798. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
