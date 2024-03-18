Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.07% from the stock’s current price.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Crane NXT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 257,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,798. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.