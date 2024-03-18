Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of COUR opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171,379 shares in the company, valued at $144,718,428.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,565 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 709.3% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

